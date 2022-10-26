(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Over 3000 delegates from all over Pakistan and abroad are expected to grace the 26th Biennial International Pediatric Conference of Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) scheduled to be held from October 28 to 30 at Karachi.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho are likely to attend the inaugural session, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

Sindh Health Department, UNICEF, Society of Gynecologists will also participate in the event. The latest research will be shared in all disciplines of pediatrics like Neonatology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Nephrology, Cardiology, Endocrinology and Vaccination.

The Conference has three important aspects including flood victims rehabilitation issue, oxygen guidelines for children and saving newborns from excess use of oxygen as it can cause over blindness in newborn.