Over 3000 Drivers Arrested For Violating One-way Rule

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Over 3000 drivers were arrested and 7500 vehicles were impounded for violation of one-way rule during last 18 days by Traffic Police in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Over 3000 drivers were arrested and 7500 vehicles were impounded for violation of one-way rule during last 18 days by Traffic Police in Karachi.

According to spokesman for Traffic Police on Monday, as many as 3133 drivers were arrested and 7530 vehicles were impounded while 23,681 challans were imposed in megalopolis over violation of one-way rule during the period of 18 days from May 12th to 30th.

The increased violations of one-way and wrong way had frequented road accidents in the city following which Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi and Deputy IGP - Traffic Police Karachi issued orders to enhance the action against motorists violating the traffic rules.

