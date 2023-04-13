UrduPoint.com

Over 3000 Female Victims Of Violence Get Grievances Resolved At VAWC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC), the only women-exclusive centre with all facilities under one roof for south Punjab and operational in Multan, has resolved grievances of over 3000 women who approached officials with complaints of violence, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Omar Jahangir, accompanying City Police officer (CPO) Mansoor ul Haq Rana, paid a visit to VAWC on Thursday and expressed commitment to make the facility more effective for women complainants.

DC said that the lady doctor and other staff have been deputed at the centre to overcome the shortage of staff. He asked officials to run an awareness campaign to let women know about this facility to get speedy justice against offenders.

DC and CPO visited different sections of VAWC. CPO said that 399 cases of violence against women were dealt by VAWC in 2023. He added that over 1000 complaints have been resolved at the centres with justice provided to the women complainants.

VAWC Incharge Muneeza But said that another over 2000 women's cases were resolved through reconciliation process with the consent of women complainants.

She said that 173 cases were registered against the offenders and 74 of them were awarded punishments through due course of law and justice.

