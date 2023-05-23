UrduPoint.com

Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrives Madinah From Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Pakistan

Thousands of Haj pilgrims are expected to touch down in Madinah Munawara today as a total of nine flights have been scheduled to transport approximately 3,000 individuals on this auspicious journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Thousands of Haj pilgrims are expected to touch down in Madinah Munawara today as a total of nine flights have been scheduled to transport approximately 3,000 individuals on this auspicious journey.

As per the information provided, the Road to Makkah project will facilitate the arrival of four flights from Islamabad, while an additional five flights are scheduled to arrive from Sialkot, Karachi, and Multan.

In a conversation with APP, the country's Hajj mission in Madinah affirmed that all necessary preparations had been made for the transportation, accommodation, and meals of the Hajj pilgrims.

Under the special directives of Senator Talha Mahmood, the Minister for Religious Affairs, the Hajj Moavineen and Pakistan medical mission are tirelessly working around the clock to provide continuous assistance and support to the Hajj pilgrims.

The Minister repeatedly warned the staff not to commit any negligence in serving the pilgrims.

Furthermore, he urged the pilgrims to demonstrate patience throughout their journey and stay in Saudi Arabia, reminding them that as representatives of Pakistan, they should exhibit exemplary discipline.

It is worth noting that this year's Hajj, taking place after 2019, will witness the participation of approximately 180,000 Pakistani pilgrims from all regions of the country.

Despite challenges related to accommodation due to ongoing expansion work at Masjid-e-Nabwi, Pakistani authorities are diligently working to ensure that the Hajj pilgrims are provided with the best available nearby hotels.

