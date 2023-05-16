Over 3,000 hoarded wheat bags recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has seized about 3,000 wheat bags hoarded in different warehouses during a crackdown here.

An inspection team led by AC Nasir Shehzad Dogar conducted raids in different parts of the district and suburban towns in a couple of days.

After recovery, while talking to the media, the in charge of the inspection team said the grand action was initiated with the help of police and most of the illegal points were struck down on tip-off. He assured of continuing measures against hoarders and wheat smugglers unabated through all-out resources.

He warned that not a single sack of wheat would be permitted to be taken out of the district. He further said that soon hundred percent target of the wheat purchase would be accomplished in Muzaffargarh. He said the hoarders and profiteers, particularly of wheat would be dealt with iron hands.