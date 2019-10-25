Over 3,000 human traffickers arrested during last 14 months

Interior Ministry has taken concrete steps to check human trafficking and renewed efforts during the last 14 months against human smugglers have proved quite encouraging as more than 3,000 such accused were arrested during this period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Interior Ministry has taken concrete steps to check human trafficking and renewed efforts during the last 14 months against human smugglers have proved quite encouraging as more than 3,000 such accused were arrested during this period.

Following the special directions, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made hectic efforts for identifying agents, facilitators and masterminds of illegal immigrants and rackets involved in such heinous crimes. Such efforts resulted in arrest of more than 3,000 human traffickers during the 14 months, a source in the Interior Ministry told APP on Friday.

The source said that human trafficking was a global problem and Pakistan was no exception. Illegal emigration is observed on a larger scale through unfrequented parts of the bordering in districts connecting Iran and Afghanistan where no FIA setup is available.

He said that Balochistan was a transit place to connect Iran and then to European countries. This is the main reason that the illegal emigrants belonging to other provinces come to Balochistan with the connivance of local agents, facilitators and transporters and reach the unfrequented portion of Pak-Iran border without having any travelling documents.

It is a fact that many people travel abroad illegally through agents who are often arrested or killed. To control human trafficking, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATE) has been established for the purpose of prevention of smuggling and illegal immigration.

Its members are from Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FIA, NADRA, ISI, MI, IB, Pakistan Coast Guard, Maritime Security Agency, FC Balochistan, FC KPK, Pakistan Rangers, Police departments of all the provinces, NADRA and representative of Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.

Moreover, Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) at all immigration FIA check posts (entry/ exit points) have been introduced. The other steps are the usage of the Edison system for forgery detection, UV light, magnifying glass, scanners and CCTV cameras.

The red book of most wanted human traffickers has been published and special campaigns are initiated by FIA from time to time to arrest the smugglers.

He said that detection machines at international airports have been installed to detect forgery and second-check counters have been established to thoroughly examine travelling documents while officers, having experience and good competency, are deputed there.

Research and Analysis Centre has been established at FIA headquarters for thrashing out the latest trends and routes being adopted by human smugglers and traffickers while round-the-clock FIA helpline has been introduced for complaints and support.

Two laws, Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act-2018, have been also enacted and enforced to curb the menace of human trafficking.