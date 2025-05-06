Over 3,000 illegal structures removed, 29 trucks of goods seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a large-scale operation to reclaim public spaces, the district administration removed

over 3,000 permanent and temporary encroachments while 29 truckloads of confiscated

materials were seized across the provincial capital.

The campaign, initiated on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza,

aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to restore Lahore’s

historical charm and improve civic infrastructure.

The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out under the direct supervision of Chief

Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Shahid Abbas Kathia. Enforcement teams, led

by Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel, conducted coordinated

operations in key commercial and residential zones including Anarkali, urdu Bazaar,

Shah Alam Market, Mall Road, GT Road, College Road, Misri Shah, Mochi Gate, Sabzazar,

Niaz Town, and Jubilee Town.

During the move, numerous unauthorized banners, posters, and streamers were also

removed from public spaces.

According to officials, multiple notices and warnings had

previously been issued to encroachers. Legal action has been initiated in cases of

serious violations, with two FIRs registered so far.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said the administration was committed to

maintaining a clean and orderly urban environment. “Ensuring open, accessible roads

for citizens is our top priority,” he stated.

The anti-encroachment drive would continue across the city without any discrimination,

he said and urged, the citizens to cooperate in this effort to make Lahore a more livable

and beautiful city.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken strict action against profiteers with

imposing fine of over Rs 100,000. prices of various fruits and vegetables remain

stable, while price control magistrates actively enforce the official rate list.

Citizens can report overpricing via WhatsApp at 0307-0002345 or contact the

DC on social media.