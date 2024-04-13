Open Menu

Over 3000 Indian Sikh Yatrees Arrive Pakistan For Besakhi Mela

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Over 3000 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive Pakistan for Besakhi Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Over three thousand Sikh yatrees from India arrived Pakistan through Wagha border on Saturday, to participate in Besakhi Mela.

The officials of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) received the yatrees.

During their stay in Pakistan, yatrees will visit their religious places at Hassanabdal, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Eminabad and Badami Bagh Lahore, through special trains, ptv reported.

All the arrangements including accommodation, security, transport and medical for yatrees have been completed by ETPB.

