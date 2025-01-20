Over 3000 Kg Emergency Medicines Delivered To Parachinar Via Helicopter
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 12:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) On the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, over 3,000 kilograms of emergency medicines have been airlifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Parachinar via helicopter.
Advisor to the Chief Minister, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, stated that the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar Hospital had reported a critical shortage of medicines.
In response, essential medical supplies were promptly dispatched.
Additionally, other necessary items were sent to cater to the needs of residents amid the harsh cold weather. Due to security concerns and blocked roads caused by severe weather conditions, helicopters are being used for the transportation of medicines and supplies.
This timely initiative ensures continued medical care for the residents of Parachinar during this challenging time.
Recent Stories
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
Ahmed bin Mohammed launches Media Leadership Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister stresses importance of political consensus, unity among parties3 minutes ago
-
Punjab tourism department to introduce tourism app, crowd sourcing project for vloggers3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits IDP camp, Hangu3 minutes ago
-
Over 3000 kg emergency medicines delivered to Parachinar via helicopter3 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan neither worried nor discouraged by verdict in 190m pound case: Shiekh Rashid2 days ago
-
Ruling powers advised to accept their message with decency: Fazl2 days ago
-
Negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors: Irfan Siddiqui2 days ago
-
Pakistan launches 1st indigenous Electro-Optical satellite3 days ago
-
Bushra Bibi transferred to women’s barracks at Adiala jail3 days ago
-
Imran Khan says he will remain in jail as long as required3 days ago
-
Bushra Bibi taken into custody after sentence in £190m case3 days ago
-
Imran Khan sentenced to 14 Years, Bushra Bibi seven years in prison in £190m case3 days ago