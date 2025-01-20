Open Menu

Over 3000 Kg Emergency Medicines Delivered To Parachinar Via Helicopter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 12:23 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) On the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, over 3,000 kilograms of emergency medicines have been airlifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Parachinar via helicopter.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, stated that the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar Hospital had reported a critical shortage of medicines.

In response, essential medical supplies were promptly dispatched.

Additionally, other necessary items were sent to cater to the needs of residents amid the harsh cold weather. Due to security concerns and blocked roads caused by severe weather conditions, helicopters are being used for the transportation of medicines and supplies.

This timely initiative ensures continued medical care for the residents of Parachinar during this challenging time.

