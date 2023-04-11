Over 3000 kites recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Sargodha road police held three kite manufacturers and recovered over 3,000 kites from their hideouts here during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Tuesday that police raiding teams held three accused including Zeeshan, Sabir and Shahzad from different areas and recovered more than 3,000 kites and 50 rolls of chemical coated string from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them.