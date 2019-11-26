Over 3000 motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets

City Traffic Police fined over 3000 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets during the last two days

During the ongoing campaign,CTP collected over Rs 600,000 fine for violation of traffic code-19.Chief Traffic Police appealed citizens to wear helmet for their safety and also abide by other traffic laws including line lane, traffic signals etc.