Over 3000 Motorcyclists Fined For Not Wearing Helmets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:25 PM

Over 3000 motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets

City Traffic Police fined over 3000 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police fined over 3000 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets during the last two days.

During the ongoing campaign,CTP collected over Rs 600,000 fine for violation of traffic code-19.Chief Traffic Police appealed citizens to wear helmet for their safety and also abide by other traffic laws including line lane, traffic signals etc.

