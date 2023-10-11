Open Menu

Over 3,000 New Cases Of Pink Eye In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Over 3,000 new cases of pink eye in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) In the latest update, 3,031 new cases of conjunctivitis commonly known as pink eye, had

been documented on Wednesday as reported by the Primary and Secondary Health Department

of Punjab on Wednesday.

Over the past month, the total count of eye infection cases has reached 124,496

across the province. Lahore, the provincial capital, reports a substantial 10,709 cases of eye

infections this month, with an additional 326 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur has experienced the highest concentration of conjunctivitis cases within

the 30-day period, with 21,302 cases recorded. In the most recent 24-hour period,

Bahawalpur reported an additional 435 new eye infection cases. Multan has reported

7,119 cases of conjunctivitis during this one-month period, with 195 new cases documented

in the latest 24-hour report.

Dera Ghazi Khan, another major city in Punjab, registered 3,579 eye infection cases in one month.An

additional 186 new cases had been reported.

Rahim Yar Khan still reported 4,225 cases in the last 30 days as 103 new cases

were reported in the region.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department emphasizes that conjunctivitis typically resolves

within eight to 10 days. To minimize the risk of infection and facilitate recovery, proper eye hygiene, including regular washing with clean water, protection from intense sunlight, and shielding from dust and dirt, is strongly recommended.

Individuals with eye infections are advised to keep their clothing and towels separate from others to prevent potential transmission.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Water Ghazi From

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

4 minutes ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

5 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

13 minutes ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

37 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

45 minutes ago
UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

50 minutes ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

1 hour ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

1 hour ago
 Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art ..

Prominent Emirati columnist shares insights on art&#039;s role in societal trans ..

2 hours ago
 PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic developmen ..

PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree reorganising SCC elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan