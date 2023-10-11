Over 3,000 new cases of pink eye in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) In the latest update, 3,031 new cases of conjunctivitis commonly known as pink eye, had

been documented on Wednesday as reported by the Primary and Secondary Health Department

of Punjab on Wednesday.

Over the past month, the total count of eye infection cases has reached 124,496

across the province. Lahore, the provincial capital, reports a substantial 10,709 cases of eye

infections this month, with an additional 326 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur has experienced the highest concentration of conjunctivitis cases within

the 30-day period, with 21,302 cases recorded. In the most recent 24-hour period,

Bahawalpur reported an additional 435 new eye infection cases. Multan has reported

7,119 cases of conjunctivitis during this one-month period, with 195 new cases documented

in the latest 24-hour report.

Dera Ghazi Khan, another major city in Punjab, registered 3,579 eye infection cases in one month.An

additional 186 new cases had been reported.

Rahim Yar Khan still reported 4,225 cases in the last 30 days as 103 new cases

were reported in the region.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department emphasizes that conjunctivitis typically resolves

within eight to 10 days. To minimize the risk of infection and facilitate recovery, proper eye hygiene, including regular washing with clean water, protection from intense sunlight, and shielding from dust and dirt, is strongly recommended.

Individuals with eye infections are advised to keep their clothing and towels separate from others to prevent potential transmission.