Over 3000 people shifted to safer places from flood hit areas in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jameel Ahmad Jameel on Saturday said that providing relief to flood affected people was among top priorities as over 3000 people have been shifted to safer places from flood hit areas.

Talking to APP, DC said that 27860 acres of crops have been affected by the rains while 1076 houses also been affected due to flash flood.

As per the instructions of the Punjab government, all possible help is being given to the flood victims.

He further said that the field teams were engaged in relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur.

In addition, more than eight relief camps were fully functional at hills torrents flood areas.

He said that vaccination of 22,000 small and big cattle has also been done. Eight medical campuses were also operational in the flood affected areas and 2689 people have been provided medical treatment facilities.

On the directions of of DC Rajanpur, the health department teams under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Asif Iqbal were providing medical treatment facilities through boats in the flood affected areas. The three times meal was being offered to flood stranded people.