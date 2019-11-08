UrduPoint.com
Over 3,000 Policemen To Perform Duty On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Over 3,000 policemen to perform duty on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Faisalabad

The district police have released its security plan for Mahafil and processions of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police have released its security plan for Mahafil and processions of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Total 169 processions will be taken out and 27 mahafil will be held across district in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Over 3,000 police personnel, along with 700 volunteers, 423 ASIs, 113 SIs and 11 Inspectors, will perform security duty under the supervision of 13 DSPs and 5 SPs.

Ten teams of Elite Force and same number of Quick Response Force teams will remain on patrol in the city.

