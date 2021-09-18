Over 3000 prisoners vaccinated so far in Adiala Jail

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:31 PM

Superintendent Central Jail Adiala Arshad Warraich on Saturday that over 3000 prisoners had so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Superintendent Central Jail Adiala Arshad Warraich on Saturday that over 3000 prisoners had so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the jail.

Talking to APP, Arshad said that all resources were being utilized to provide every basic facility to the detainees, adding the best quality of food, medical and sports facilities were being provided to the prisoners.

He said that the facilities including oncology, paramedical staff, ultrasound, X-ray and laboratory tests were available at the jail hospital.

Warracih informed that 8 new blocks were being set up at the jail to resolve the issue of over crowd, adding 5591 women prisoners were held in the jail, against a capacity of 2100 detainees.

'Under the supervision of trainees, the inmates are being trained in collaboration with various institutions while the experienced and skilled prisoners were assigned duties in the prison factory where high-quality hand-made carpets and other materials are being manufactured", he added.

The Superintendent rejected the media reports about the sale of drugs in jail and said strict action was taken against those involved in any criminal activities.

