Over 3,000 rains and flood affectees rescued: relief commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Relief Commissioner Punjab Zahid Zaman said on Thursday that more than 3,000 people, affected by rains and floods, have been rescued and shifted to relief camps, set up by the Punjab government in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the recent rains and floods, he said that six deaths had been reported so far, whereas 27 others were injured due to rain-related incidents.

Commissioner Usman Anwar and deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, and DCs of Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur also attended the meeting through video-link.

The meeting was briefed that due to torrential rains in hill torrent, DG Khan areas were the worst-hit whereas nullahs were flooded after many decades.

More than 3,000 people were shifted to safer places including 21 relief camps, set up in the areas on the directions of the provincial government. All possible facilities were being ensure at the camps including generators, fans and washrooms. He was briefed that medical facilities were also available at the camps, along with clean drinking water and food items.

The relief commissioner said that the relevant departments should remain alert as there was a threat of more rains and floods in DG Khan division including Rajanpur district.

He said the district administration had sufficient resources to cope with the situation and asked to utilize every available resource for the protection of the people as no negligence would be tolerated. The Punjab government had released funds for flood victims, he added.

Meanwhile, a forecast has been made about more rains, and a flood alert has been issued in DG Khan division for the next couple of days.

Rain has also been predicted in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions during this period, along with flood threat in rivers Ravi, Sutlej,Chenab and Jhelum. The meteorological department also issued flood warning in nullahs in these areas including Head Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general has also directed the district administrations and other departments concerned to remain vigilant and take action rapidly in case of emergency situation.