UrduPoint.com

Over 3,000 Rains And Flood Affectees Rescued: Relief Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Over 3,000 rains and flood affectees rescued: relief commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Relief Commissioner Punjab Zahid Zaman said on Thursday that more than 3,000 people, affected by rains and floods, have been rescued and shifted to relief camps, set up by the Punjab government in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the recent rains and floods, he said that six deaths had been reported so far, whereas 27 others were injured due to rain-related incidents.

Commissioner Usman Anwar and deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, and DCs of Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur also attended the meeting through video-link.

The meeting was briefed that due to torrential rains in hill torrent, DG Khan areas were the worst-hit whereas nullahs were flooded after many decades.

More than 3,000 people were shifted to safer places including 21 relief camps, set up in the areas on the directions of the provincial government. All possible facilities were being ensure at the camps including generators, fans and washrooms. He was briefed that medical facilities were also available at the camps, along with clean drinking water and food items.

The relief commissioner said that the relevant departments should remain alert as there was a threat of more rains and floods in DG Khan division including Rajanpur district.

He said the district administration had sufficient resources to cope with the situation and asked to utilize every available resource for the protection of the people as no negligence would be tolerated. The Punjab government had released funds for flood victims, he added.

Meanwhile, a forecast has been made about more rains, and a flood alert has been issued in DG Khan division for the next couple of days.

Rain has also been predicted in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi divisions during this period, along with flood threat in rivers Ravi, Sutlej,Chenab and Jhelum. The meteorological department also issued flood warning in nullahs in these areas including Head Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general has also directed the district administrations and other departments concerned to remain vigilant and take action rapidly in case of emergency situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Water Alert Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Jhelum Muzaffargarh Rajanpur All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

10 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

31 minutes ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

53 minutes ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

4 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.