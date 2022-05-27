Over 3,000 sanitary workers of RWMC performing duties during "Saaf Punjab" drive

To keep the city neat and clean, over 3000 sanitary workers are performing duties during a four-month "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness drive initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on May 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :To keep the city neat and clean, over 3000 sanitary workers are performing duties during a four-month "Saaf Punjab" cleanliness drive initiated by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on May 15.

According to RWMC spokesman, the sanitation staff of RWMC has removed over 20,000 tonnes of garbage and rubbish from Rawalpindi city and all tehsils of the district.

He informed that 230 vehicles, including mini dumpers, compactors, arm rollers, tractors, trolleys and dumpers had been utilized, while 3,964 trash trolleys had also been placed in various areas of the city to make the campaign successful.

The spokesman informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its campaign in the area of Dhoke Hassu Union Council-5 today and met the Imams of Jamia Masjid Syedan Abu Bakr Sidique, Jamia Masjid Qubba and Jamia Masjid Gulzar e Mediana and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the Imams to highlight the importance of cleanliness in their sermons. In addition, they asked the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water.

He urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots and "join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases", he added.