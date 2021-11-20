Over 3,000 Sikh Yatrees to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib on Sunday

As many as 3000 Indian Sikh Yatrees would visit Hassanabdal on Sunday to participate in the religious rituals being held in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Jee at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 3000 Indian Sikh Yatrees would visit Hassanabdal on Sunday to participate in the religious rituals being held in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Jee at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

According to a handout issued here, the Yatrees would leave for Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on November 22, for performing their religious rites.

The Sikh Yatrees had reached Pakistan via Wagah Border on November 17 to attend Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations.

After performing more rituals at Kartar Pura, they attended the Primary function held on November 19 at Nankana Sahib.

At all places, Sikh pilgrims were received with the traditional warmth of Punjab and all possible facilities were being provided to them for the performance of their religious rites.

The government had made elaborated arrangements for their security besides ensuring their boarding, lodging, medical and travel.

Representatives of Sikh pilgrims have praised the government for making arrangements at all places and appreciated these steps.

Every year thousands of Yatrees and families visit their sacred places in Pakistan to perform their religious obligation.