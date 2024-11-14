Over 3000 Sikh Yatrees To Visit Hassan Abdal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Over 3000 sikh Yatrees (Pilgrims) would visit their sacred places situated in the town on the occasion of 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak , the official sources informed here on Thursday.
The birth anniversary would be observed with religious reverence from November, 15 to 19, they added.
The Sikh pilgrims will arrive in Lahore today via bus from India to participate in rituals to celebrate the anniversary.
