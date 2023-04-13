UrduPoint.com

Over 3000 Sugar Bags Recovered In Burewala

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

An official team led by price control magistrate, acting on the information provided by a federal law enforcement agency, conducted a raid on a godown and recovered well over 3000 bags of sugar on Thursday.

A Tahsildar Muhammad Ishaq, acting as price control magistrate, led a team and raided a godown titled Siyal Traders owned by Mahmood Iqbal at 505/eb road and recovered 3131 bags of sugar illegally hoarded there.

The official also imposed Rs 25000 fine on the godown owner and sealed the godown.

DC Vehari ordered legal action against all hoarders and asked officials to refuse to surrender to pressures from influential persons.

The sugar would be sold out at market price as per the official orders.

