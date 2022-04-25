UrduPoint.com

Over 30,000 Copies Of Holy Qur'an Gifted To Visitors Of Grand Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Over 30,000 copies of Holy Qur'an gifted to visitors of Grand Mosque

The General Presidency of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque gifted more than 30,000 copies of the Holy Qur'an to visitors of the Grand Mosque from the beginning of Ramadan, Saudi Press agency reported

The General Presidency of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque gifted more than 30,000 copies of the Holy Qur'an to visitors of the Grand Mosque from the beginning of Ramadan, Saudi Press agency reported .

The copies of the Holy Qur'an, printed at King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran in Madinah, are a gift from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to the visitors. Over 4 million pilgrims have performed Umrah in the first 20 days of Ramadan.

More Stories From Pakistan

