Over 30,000 copies of the Holy Quran distributed to Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, represented by the General Administration for the Affairs of the Holy Quran, has distributed more than 30,000 copies of the Holy Quran to Umrah performers and visitors during the first 10 days of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, represented by the General Administration for the Affairs of the Holy Quran, has distributed more than 30,000 copies of the Holy Quran to Umrah performers and visitors during the first 10 days of Ramazan.

Director of the Holy Quran Affairs Department Saad bin Ghuwailib Al-Nadawi said that this great gift of copies of the Holy Quran is one of the most important among those provided to the visitors by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, SPA reported.

Last month, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, approved the distribution of one million copies of the Holy Qur'an from the publications of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Qur'an in various sizes.