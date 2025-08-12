Over 30,000 cops to be deployed for 79th Independence Day security

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 30,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across Punjab to ensure foolproof security for over 480 Independence Day events, including major celebrations in Lahore, as part of a comprehensive security plan finalised by the Punjab Police on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Over 30,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across Punjab to ensure foolproof security for over 480 Independence Day events, including major celebrations in Lahore, as part of a comprehensive security plan finalised by the Punjab Police on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the security deployment includes 274 Elite Force units, 165 Quick Response Force (QRF) units, 1,428 motorcycle squads and 790 patrol vehicles. Advanced equipment such as 143 walk-through gates and 1,762 metal detectors will be used at major venues, while real-time surveillance will be conducted through the Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras.

In the provincial capital Lahore, more than 8,000 police personnel will be on duty to manage security and traffic arrangements. The celebrations include eight A-Plus category, 82 A category and 392 B category programmes.

The IGP said the police would remain on high alert on August 14, with strict vigilance against any anti-state or criminal activity. Special security measures will be in place at inter-provincial borders, key installations and event venues, he added.

He warned that after Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, hostile elements defeated in the "Battle of Truth" might attempt to disrupt Independence Day peace. He instructed all field officers including the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to personally supervise arrangements and ensure coordination among all units, including the Special Branch, CTD, Dolphin Squad, PRU and Traffic Police.

There will be zero tolerance for activities such as hooliganism, one-wheeling, aerial firing, road blockages, and harassment of women, added the IGP.

Dr Usman urged the public to celebrate the national day with patriotism, discipline and strict adherence to the law.