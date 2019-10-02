UrduPoint.com
Over 30,000 Employees In Waiting List For House Allotment: Cheema

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:31 PM

Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said over 30,000 government employees were in the waiting list for allotment of government house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said over 30,000 government employees were in the waiting list for allotment of government house.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works chaired by Engineer Najeeb Haroon, he said former Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani had allotted 175 houses to non deserving persons during his tenure on his discretion. After allotting the houses, he asked former Prime Minister to withdraw his discretionary powers of house allotment.

He needs the support of committee to allot houses to deserving employees who were waiting since last 20 years.

He said China has given Rs 200 million grant in aid for constructing 16,000 houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.The committee was told by Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme official that 2,000 apartments would be constructed in the mauve area of G-13. The construction would begin from November 15 this year.

The committee expressed its indignation and astonishment over the reinstatement of PWD officials in haste, who were allegedly involved in the killings of six persons in Qasar-e-Naz, (Guest House, Karachi).

The chairman constituted a fact finding committee to probe the reinstatement of the suspect of Qasar-e-Naz murders of six persons with the mandate to report within a week. Chairman observed that the suspects officials were being paid salaries while sitting home as officer on special duty (OSD).

Expressing concern over stoppage of funds to the projects which were completed over 96 percent, the committee summoned officials of planning division to attend the next session of the committee to explain the reason of non payment.

Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said it is alarming situation that some projects were being denied funds despite 96 percent completion.

