Over 30,000 students to participate in plantation drive on March 6

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 30,000 students from different educational institutes of Bahawalpur Division would take part in one-day plantation drive on March 6.

Forest Department, Parks and Horticulture Authority, education Department and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur along with district administrations of all the three districts in Bahawalpur Division would participate in the campaign.

The purpose of the event was to encourage plantation of more trees and making Pakistan green and clean under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.