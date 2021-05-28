Over 3,00,000 local mature trees planted across division, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, said that over 3,00,000 local mature trees had been planted across the division.

He said that the tree-plantation drive was being continued effectively as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views while planting pulkin tree at Pulkin avenue along with Regional Police Office ( RPO) Syed Khurram Ali.

The 70 prepared pulkin trees and 246 tabebuia trees were planted at Airport road.

The trees which were not in favour of human health being removed gradually.

He said that over one lac trees were planted at public schools and health centres across the division.

He said that 950 pulkin trees were planted at 9.5 kilometres Northern bypass road and various trees on other roads of the city.

RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that increase in green cover in the country is priority of the government.

He said that it was national duty of people from all walks of life to play their role to provide clean environment to new generation.

He said that plant for Pakistan is not only drive rather a purpose.

Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that system was devised for nurturing of trees along with tree plantation.

He said that prepared trees were planted at various roads in collaboration with civil society.

PHA is taking steps on war footing to enhance green cover in the city.