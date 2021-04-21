UrduPoint.com
Over 300,000 People From Other Provinces Get Treatment In Sindh: Advisor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that over 300,000 people from other provinces came to Sindh for treatment in two years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that over 300,000 people from other provinces came to Sindh for treatment in two years.

"More than 38,000 patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came for treatment in Sindh," he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building.

He told the media about the details of patients across the country and said that hospitals in Sindh province were serving the people of Pakistan.

He said that people across the country are benefiting from Cyber Knife facility and Gambit Medical Center is the only public hospital in Pakistan which bears all the expenses of Sindh government.

So far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS, 86 of which were from other provinces, he added.

Murtaza said that the Sindh government was providing the best healthcare facilities and we believe that every citizen of Pakistan should have access to health facilities.

