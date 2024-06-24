Open Menu

Over 300,000 Tourists Flock To Kaghan Valley During Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) During the Eid al-Adha holidays, Kaghan Valley witnessed an impressive influx of more than 300,000 tourists, arriving with 53,220 vehicles, including a mix of small and large cars, and 16,540 motorcycles.

The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff worked tirelessly around the clock to cater to the needs of the tourists during this peak season.

Following the directives of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture Zahid Khan, and under the supervision of Director General of KDA Shahbaz Khan, special measures were taken to ensure facilities and guidance for the large number of visitors.

This included active involvement from KDA personnel, alongside traffic and tourism police, to manage traffic flow and maintain cleanliness across the valley.

Challenges such as waste disposal were particularly addressed due to the substantial tourist traffic.

200 foreign tourists were also included those have visited Kaghan and Naran valley. They explored various picturesque locations such as Shogran, Kaghan, Naran, Siri Paye, Batakundi, Jheel Saif-ul-Malook, Lulusar Lake, and Lalazar.

Efforts were also made to preserve the environmental integrity of the valley during Eid celebrations, ensuring safe disposal of sacrificial remains to prevent pollution. Tourists engaged in recreational activities such as rafting in the Kunhar River and adventurous zip-lining experiences. Saif-ul-Malook Lake emerged as a popular destination, attracting a significant number of tourists amid the serene backdrop of snow-capped mountains in Pakistan's Northern Areas.

