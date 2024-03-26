Open Menu

Over 303,000 Unregistered Afghans Via KP: Home Deptt

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Over 303,000 unregistered Afghans via KP: Home Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) As many as 303,162 Afghans have been returned to their own country via three border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the volunteer return and repatriation of unregistered and illegally residing foreigners in the country.

According to statistics from the Home Department, 296,412 voluntarily returned to their country while 6,750 were deported through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that a total of 297,017 people have returned from the Torkham border point, 5446 via Angoor Ada and 689 through Kharlachi.

