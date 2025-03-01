Over 307,000 People Benefit From Ramazan Bazaars In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC) Chairman Malik Afzal Khokhar has said that provision of relief in food prices is continuing across the province of Punjab.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that over 307,000 people made purchases from the model bazaars and sahulat stalls in the past 24 hours.
In Lahore division alone, more than 120,500 people bought various items from the sahulat stalls. In Gujranwala division, over 102,000 people made purchases, while in the Gujarat and Rawalpindi Divisions, 27,600 individuals bought food items. Additionally, more than 11,000 people in Sargodha also benefited from the relief. In the southern regions, including Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Faisalabad, over 45,000 individuals visited the stalls for their grocery needs.
Throughout all districts, the public purchased more than 67,000 kilograms of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, over 2,944 kilograms of dates, 8,425 kilograms of chicken, and more than 4,363 kilograms of chickpea flour were sold.
Afzal Khokhar assured that on a daily basis, affordable and quality items will continue to be provided without interruption, at prices lower than the regular market rates. To further facilitate the public, the sale of goods at affordable prices in the model bazaars and sahulat stalls is ongoing. The public is encouraged to register any complaints related to the model bazaars by contacting 03080800222.
