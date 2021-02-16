UrduPoint.com
Over 3080 Kg Polythene Shopping Bags Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration in a joint operation with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tuesday seized over 3000 kilograms of polythene plastic shopping bags from a shop on Ashraf Road. The shop has also been sealed.

Similarly, around 80 kilograms of plastic polythene bags were also taken into possession from different shops on Phandu Road.

On directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R), Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aftab Ahmad along with the officers of EPA checked shops on Ashraf Road and arrested the proprietor of a shop after taking 3000 kilograms of plastic polythene bags into official possession.

The provincial government has banned polythene plastic shopping bags and district administration has launched crackdown against it in light of the same directives.

Meanwhile, DC Peshawar has warned trading community against the sale and purchase of plastic shopping bags.

Otherwise, stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them. All Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) have been issued directives in this regard.

