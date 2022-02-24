- Home
Over 3.1 Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered On Chinese Mainland
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 04:59 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Over 3.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
