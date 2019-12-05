UrduPoint.com
Over 3.1 Million Citizens Fined For Traffic Rules Violations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Over 3.1 million citizens fined in 11 months of the current year for violation of traffic rules, informed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic Javed Mahar on Thursday.

Talking to media on the occasion of inaugurating a fresh campaign against traffic violations at M.A Jinnah Road, he said that a campaign had been launched against violators of the One-way and Helmet ban.

Javed Mahar said that no one was allowed to violate the traffic laws while the violators could also land in jails. Citizens can protect themselves from accidents by obeying traffic rules.

Sharing the stats, he said that challans of Rs. 71 million were imposed during 11 months.

In response to a question, he said that in the last campaign, challans of over Rs. 0.4 million were imposed in last four months. This year, more than 31,00,000 challans were issued with fines of Rs. 700 million were received.

