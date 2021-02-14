UrduPoint.com
Over 3.1 Million Citizens Registered At 'Pakistan Citizens Portal; PMDU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of registered citizens belonging to different provinces, professions and overseas, including foreigners on the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has reached 3.1 million.

Deputy Secretary of Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) Adil Saeed Safi on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal. He shared that out of 3.1 million (31 lakh) complaints made on the Pakistan Citizen Portal by people, over 2.9 million (29 lakh) have been redressed.

He said roughly 1.7 million (17 lakh) citizens have remarked complaint cell an effective way of addressing grievances of the people, a private news channel reported.

He said PMDU has encouraged the people particularly in Punjab and Sindh to report complaints against hoarders or profiteers seeking bribe, assuring that the government would make them accountable.

"This is a system in which all public problems are being addressed," Safi said, adding "there is no inconvenience, no need for a reference and no need to go somewhere to get things done." Responding to a query about working and role of Pakistan Citizen's Portal, he said, portal is a government-owned mobile application, which is being used as a tool to promote citizen-centric participatory governance.

Adil said the portal provides a nation-wide window to connect people with government organizations at all levels for raising their issues with authorities, complaints' redressal and suggestions.

He said citizens including foreigners who got relief through it, were totally non-political, non-influential and unbiased.

