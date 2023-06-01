Over 31,000 Pakistani pilgrims safely reached Saudi Arabia for spiritual journey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday informed that a total of 31,241 Pakistani pilgrims had safely arrived in Saudi Arabia through 53 flights as of Wednesday, May 31.

In an exclusive talk with APP, the Ministry's spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, shared details about the ongoing pilgrimage and the measures taken to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims.

He said currently, over 27,000 Pakistani pilgrims were accommodated in Madinah, while more than 4,000 had already made their way to Makkah via modern buses. Upon their arrival in Makkah, these pilgrims were warmly welcomed in 'Ahram' by the Hajj guides, signifying the beginning of their spiritual journey, he added.

He further informed that flights from Pakistan to Jeddah Airport would commence on June 5, to facilitate the smooth flow of pilgrims adding that this initiative aimed to further streamline the pilgrimage process and provide more convenience to the Pakistani pilgrims.

Umar Butt said Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro had recently arrived in Madinah from Makkah to oversee and review the arrangements made for the pilgrims. His presence ensured that all aspects, from accommodations to transportation, were up to the required standards, he maintained.

In a commendable effort, he said the Department of Missing and Recovery had successfully located and reunited 25 lost pilgrims with their groups. Furthermore, they had also discovered and returned 166 bags belonging to pilgrims, while efforts were underway to find the owners of the remaining six bags, he added.

He, while recognizing the importance of health and well-being during the pilgrimage, said the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission had appointed 137 doctors and paramedical staff members and these medical professionals would cater to the health needs of the pilgrims throughout their journey, providing necessary care and assistance whenever required.

Umar Butt said the Ministry, in collaboration with various departments, including complaints, Haram guides, food, accommodation, and transport, remained dedicated to ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free experience for the pilgrims. These departments were working round-the-clock to address any concerns or issues raised by the pilgrims, ensuring their needs were met promptly, he added.

He said special monitoring teams from the Ministry had been conducting regular visits to public and private residences associated with the Hajj schemes to ensure quality control and adequate facilities adding that these visits aimed to review the arrangements in place and make necessary improvements to guarantee a safe and comfortable environment for the pilgrims.

"As the pilgrimage continues, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony remains committed to providing the highest level of support, comfort, and safety to the Pakistani pilgrims. With meticulous planning and diligent execution, they are working tirelessly to make this sacred journey a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for all," he maintained.