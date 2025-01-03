Open Menu

Over 31,000 Penalized For Traffic Violations By ITP In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by ITP in December

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) intensified its crackdown on traffic law violators in the federal capital, penalizing over 31,000 vehicles and motorcycles in the last ten days of December 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) intensified its crackdown on traffic law violators in the Federal capital, penalizing over 31,000 vehicles and motorcycles in the last ten days of December 2024.

The operation also resulted in the impounding of 6,584 vehicles and motorcycles for serious violations, as the ITP continues its efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, a public relation officer told APP on Friday.

Furthermore, the ITP continues its crackdown against illegal parking, including parking in no-parking zones and on footpaths.

In this regard, special teams have conducted operations in shopping malls, markets, commercial centers, and major roads across the capital, taking action against over 121,000 drivers during 2024, and impounding several vehicles at different police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, issued special directions to all Zonal DSPs, directing them to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws to reduce violations and to take stern action against elements that obstruct traffic flow, particularly those disrupting traffic discipline.

CTO further emphasized that citizens must comply with traffic laws, as adherence to these laws guarantees a safer life.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Traffic December Market All

Recent Stories

At least 45 per cent increased observed in salarie ..

At least 45 per cent increased observed in salaries of private job holders in Sa ..

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in re ..

Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in recent week

11 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction c ..

ICT Police arrest key suspect in child abduction case

2 minutes ago
 Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by IT ..

Over 31,000 penalized for traffic violations by ITP in December

2 minutes ago
 Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthen ..

Fazl stresses dialogue, says its key to strengthening democracy

2 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayye ..

Governor Kundi expresses condolences over of Nayyer Bukhari’s Wife

2 minutes ago
Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day

Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day

12 minutes ago
 Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12 ..

Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12, rescuers say

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Pu ..

CM Maryam welcomes $ 700m Chinese investment in Punjab

18 minutes ago
 PHP held 6,537 POs during 2024

PHP held 6,537 POs during 2024

19 minutes ago
 Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini- ..

Islamabad’s I-9 police station attacked by mini-rocket

23 minutes ago
 Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vi ..

Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan