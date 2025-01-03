Over 31,000 Penalized For Traffic Violations By ITP In December
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) intensified its crackdown on traffic law violators in the Federal capital, penalizing over 31,000 vehicles and motorcycles in the last ten days of December 2024.
The operation also resulted in the impounding of 6,584 vehicles and motorcycles for serious violations, as the ITP continues its efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, a public relation officer told APP on Friday.
Furthermore, the ITP continues its crackdown against illegal parking, including parking in no-parking zones and on footpaths.
In this regard, special teams have conducted operations in shopping malls, markets, commercial centers, and major roads across the capital, taking action against over 121,000 drivers during 2024, and impounding several vehicles at different police stations.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, issued special directions to all Zonal DSPs, directing them to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws to reduce violations and to take stern action against elements that obstruct traffic flow, particularly those disrupting traffic discipline.
CTO further emphasized that citizens must comply with traffic laws, as adherence to these laws guarantees a safer life.
