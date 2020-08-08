Over 31,000 tonnes sludge removed from Karachi nullahs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Over 31,000 tonnes sludge has been removed from three choked waterways of Karachi in the five days of de silting and dredging campaign, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman said on Saturday.

In a press release, he said the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had finished its task of 100 percent cleaning of three main storm water drains including Gujjar, Korangi and Moach Goth Nullahs by removing stinking solid waste and plastic material accumulated in 42 choked points of drains.

Meanwhile, various teams were busy in draining out the rain water accumulated at Shahrah e Faisal, Airport, Clifton Block 8, Rangers Post 4 and Gujjar Nullah.

The amassed water has already been drained out from the localities of Karsaz, KDA Chowrangi, Gora Qabristan, Machar Colony and Tower Chowk through de watering pumps.

The overall situation of metropolitan city is normal.