Over 310,000 Applications Processed Through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:24 PM

The ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab, has significantly enhanced public access to government services. To date, over 369,000 online applications have been received as part of the initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The 'Maryam Ki Dastak' initiative, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab, has significantly enhanced public access to government services. To date, over 369,000 online applications have been received as part of the initiative.

During a high-level meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), it was revealed that more than 310,000 requests have been successfully processed, while an additional 59,000 applications are expected to be completed in the coming days.

The initiative has also witnessed remarkable participation, with over thousands of individuals registered as Dastak Facilitators, ensuring efficient service delivery to citizens.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ is operational in 40 districts of Punjab, offering over 70 essential services at citizens’ doorsteps. These include the issuance of Domiciles, Birth Certificates, Copy of FIR, Copy of Registry, Fard for Record and various other public services, eliminating the need for visits to government offices.

Citizens can conveniently avail these services through the ‘Dastak Doorstep Delivery App’ or by calling helpline 1202. Chairman Faisal Yousaf also emphasized that ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ is not only making public services more accessible and efficient but also setting a new benchmark for good governance and citizen facilitation—saving time, resources, and enhancing service delivery across Punjab.

