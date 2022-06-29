UrduPoint.com

Over 312,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrived In Madinah

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Over 312,000 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 312,982 pilgrims of several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform Hajj this year.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 252,140 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights, while the land immigration center received 47,521 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday .

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Bangladeshi pilgrims are top residents of Madinah with 12,692, followed by Nigerians with 9,842, Indians with 7,946, Pakistanis with 7,881 and Iranians with 6,411 pilgrims.

Statistics showed that 221,267 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, where the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until Tuesday totaled 91,689 pilgrims from various nationalities.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Border From Top Airport

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

5 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.