Over 312,000 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 312,982 pilgrims of several nationalities have arrived in Madinah, through air and land crossings to perform Hajj this year.

Statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah, issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, showed that 252,140 pilgrims have arrived through the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since receiving the first Hajj flights, while the land immigration center received 47,521 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through land border crossings, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday .

The statistics also revealed the nationalities of pilgrims staying in Madinah, showing that Bangladeshi pilgrims are top residents of Madinah with 12,692, followed by Nigerians with 9,842, Indians with 7,946, Pakistanis with 7,881 and Iranians with 6,411 pilgrims.

Statistics showed that 221,267 pilgrims left Madinah over the past few days on their way to the Holy Sites in Makkah, where the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until Tuesday totaled 91,689 pilgrims from various nationalities.