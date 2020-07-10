Over 315,889 to participate in Wafaq-ul-Madaris exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A total of 315,889 seminary students would participate in Wafaq-ul-Madaris Alarabia Pakistan examinations scheduled to commence from Saturday (July 11).

According to spokesman of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan, some 2,166 examination centres have been established across the country while 14,809 teachers would perform the duties of invigilators.

The number of examination centres and invigilators have been enhanced following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for prevention of COVID-19.The exams would be concluded on July 16.