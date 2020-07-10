UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 315,889 To Participate In Wafaq-ul-Madaris Exams

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Over 315,889 to participate in Wafaq-ul-Madaris exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :A total of 315,889 seminary students would participate in Wafaq-ul-Madaris Alarabia Pakistan examinations scheduled to commence from Saturday (July 11).

According to spokesman of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan, some 2,166 examination centres have been established across the country while 14,809 teachers would perform the duties of invigilators.

The number of examination centres and invigilators have been enhanced following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for prevention of COVID-19.The exams would be concluded on July 16.

Related Topics

Pakistan July From

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

6 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

6 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

6 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

6 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.