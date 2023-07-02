Over 318,000 tourists visited northern regions on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, more than 318,000 tourists visited the northern regions including Murree from June 29 to July 1.

Assistant Director Punjab Department of Tourist Services, Syed Khurram Hasan said that as many as 156 foreign tourists also visited Murree for entertainment while 37,369 came to Patriata for enjoying the joys of Eid.

He said that the highest number of tourists was recorded in Galiat during the Eid holidays and the Punjab tourism squad also provided the best kind of facilities to the tourists. Khurram said that tourist facilitation centres had provided round-the-clock information to tourists during the holidays.

A large number of elderly and women tourists were given facilities on priority, he said and added that tourists visiting Murree can contact Punjab Tourism Squad helpline 1421 in case of any emergency or problem.