Open Menu

Over 318,000 Tourists Visited Northern Regions On Eid

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Over 318,000 tourists visited northern regions on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, more than 318,000 tourists visited the northern regions including Murree from June 29 to July 1.

Assistant Director Punjab Department of Tourist Services, Syed Khurram Hasan said that as many as 156 foreign tourists also visited Murree for entertainment while 37,369 came to Patriata for enjoying the joys of Eid.

He said that the highest number of tourists was recorded in Galiat during the Eid holidays and the Punjab tourism squad also provided the best kind of facilities to the tourists. Khurram said that tourist facilitation centres had provided round-the-clock information to tourists during the holidays.

A large number of elderly and women tourists were given facilities on priority, he said and added that tourists visiting Murree can contact Punjab Tourism Squad helpline 1421 in case of any emergency or problem.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Holidays June July Women From Best

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

16 minutes ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

46 minutes ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

7 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

17 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

18 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

23 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

24 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan