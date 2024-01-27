Open Menu

Over 3.1m Voters To Exercise Their Right To Vote In Multan Dist; Says DC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The District administration has decided to take strict action over the violation of the election code of conduct under the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rizwan Qadeer has ordered strict monitoring of the election campaign.

He was chairing a meeting of Returning Officers here on Saturday.

Election Commission officials and returning officers briefed him on the election arrangements during the meeting.

The DC directed the ROs to inspect the electioneering process and expenses of the candidates.

Transport and vehicles have been provided for the transportation of election material, he said and added that Pakistan Army and security forces would also be deployed for peaceful elections.

The DC said that a Central Election office would be established in Multan Public school and results would be compiled under the polling scheme there. The Returning Officers have been given the powers of Magistrate First Class and over 3.1 million voters will exercise their right to vote across the district on February 08, he concluded.

