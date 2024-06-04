Open Menu

Over 32 Mln Bottles Of Zamzam Water Distributed Among Hajj Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Over 32 Mln bottles of Zamzam water distributed among Hajj Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia's Al-Zamazima Company has distributed more than 32 million bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims' residences and guidance centers at the entry points to Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Al-Zamazima Company has distributed more than 32 million bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims' residences and guidance centers at the entry points to Makkah.

The company's performance report, highlighted the high efficiency of its field teams in delivering Zamzam water to all locations where pilgrims are present, SPA reported .

The report explained that distribution operations are carefully planned to ensure pilgrims' quotas reach their residences in Makkah.

This operation is achieved through linking the digital Zamzam platform with the Nusuk platform of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

