Over 32 Mln Bottles Of Zamzam Water Distributed Among Hajj Pilgrims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Saudi Arabia's Al-Zamazima Company has distributed more than 32 million bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims' residences and guidance centers at the entry points to Makkah
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Al-Zamazima Company has distributed more than 32 million bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims' residences and guidance centers at the entry points to Makkah.
The company's performance report, highlighted the high efficiency of its field teams in delivering Zamzam water to all locations where pilgrims are present, SPA reported .
The report explained that distribution operations are carefully planned to ensure pilgrims' quotas reach their residences in Makkah.
This operation is achieved through linking the digital Zamzam platform with the Nusuk platform of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman2 minutes ago
-
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination2 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother24 minutes ago
-
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers24 minutes ago
-
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench24 minutes ago
-
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: Experts24 minutes ago
-
CM orders to meet deadline for rehabilitation of roads across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits THQ Hospital Kalar Kahar, inspects health facilities2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif meet Qatari Ambassador, discuss investment opportunities2 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief for addressing grave threats to marine ecosystems due to anthropogenic activities16 minutes ago