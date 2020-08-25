Over 32 mln children reached with essential polio vaccine in 130 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Polio Eradication Programme on Tuesday said that more than 32 million children under the age of five were vaccinated in 130 districts across Pakistan during the immunization campaign.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication, a total of 32,100,802 children were vaccinated against polio virus while in addition to polio drops, children of age between 6-59 months also received Vitamin-A supplements during the campaign started on August 13.

A total of 225,000 trained vaccinators were deployed and went door-to-door for vaccination defying the harsh weather.

All vaccinators were trained on preventative measures, especially handling of children during vaccination in the context of COVID- 19 pandemic, while they were provided with face masks and hand sanitizer for added protection.

"We have managed to achieve impressive coverage despite the challenging context of the COVID-19, hot weather and heavy rainfall. Our valiant trained front line workers work hard to reach eligible children across the country," Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center, Pakistan Polio Eradication programme, Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar said.

He said the children were also administered Vitamin-A supplements to strengthen their immune system for greater protection against diseases during this campaign.

Celebrities, intellectuals and religious leaders came forward to support the polio eradication efforts, he added.

"Still, we have challenges to overcome. Data-driven analysis of challenges at the grassroots level helps us to identify the underlying issues associated with missed children, pockets of refusals as well as reservoirs of polio virus circulation." He added, strengthening essential immunization is also important to facilitate the interruption of all polio virus transmission. The Programme is prioritizing essential immunization as part of the national agenda.

"I am confident that we will be able to bring positive changes and make Pakistan polio-free so that no child remains at risk of contracting polio disease and getting paralyzed for life." said Dr Safdar.

The polio vaccination campaign was conducted successfully in all provinces at a larger scale following an initial small-scale campaign in July.

Campaign activities were affected in a few districts due to heavy rainfall and smart lock downs in some areas, and therefore catch up activities were carried out to reach the intended target.

Following the successful resumption of campaign activities, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme also planned to conduct large scale national and sub-national campaigns between September and December.