Over 32 mln children reached with polio vaccine in national drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Polio Eradication Programme on Tuesday said that more than 32 million children under the age of five had been vaccinated in 130 districts across the country during the immunization campaign.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, a total of 32,100,802 children had been vaccinated against poliovirus while in addition to polio drops, children of age between 6-59 months also received Vitamin-A supplements during the campaign started on August 13.

A total of 225,000 trained vaccinators were deployed and went door-to-door for vaccination defying the harsh weather. All vaccinators were trained on preventative measures, especially handling of children during vaccination in the context of COVID- 19 pandemic, while they had been provided with face masks and hand sanitizer for added protection.

"We have managed to achieve impressive coverage despite the challenging context of the COVID-19, hot weather and heavy rainfall. Our valiant trained frontline workers worked hard to reach eligible children across the country," Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Pakistan Polio Eradication programme, Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar said.

He said that children had also been administered Vitamin-A supplements to strengthen their immune system for greater protection against diseases during the campaign.

Celebrities, intellectuals and religious leaders had come forward to support the polio eradication efforts, he added.

"Still, we have challenges to overcome. Data-driven analysis of challenges at the grassroots level helps us to identify the underlying issues associated with missed children, pockets of refusals as well as reservoirs of poliovirus circulation." He added strengthening essential immunization was also important to facilitate the interruption of all polio virus transmission. The programme is prioritizing essential immunization as part of the national agenda.

Dr Safdar said "I am confident that we will be able to bring positive changes and make Pakistan polio-free so that no child remains at risk of contracting polio disease and getting paralyzed for life."The polio vaccination campaign has been conducted successfully in all provinces at a larger scale following an initial small-scale campaign in July.

Campaign activities were affected in a few districts due to heavy rainfall and smart lockdowns in some areas, and therefore catch up activities were carried out to reach the intended target. Following the successful resumption of campaign activities, the Pakistan Polio Eradication programme has planned to conduct other large scale national and sub-national campaigns between September and December.