Over 3,200 exam centers set up as 594,784 students gear up for Al Arabiya Pakistan Exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Over 594,000 students are set to participate in the annual exams of the Wafaq Al Madaris Al Arabiya Pakistan, starting this Monday, across 3,207 examination centres nationwide.

The spokesperson for the Wafaq Al Madaris Al Arabiya Pakistan mentioned that approximately 18,971 teachers and educators will oversee the examination centres.

According to the spokesman, there has been a notable increase in the number of candidates for the annual examinations of religious Madaris, with a growing participation of professionals and individuals from diverse backgrounds each day.

The Wafaq Al Madaris Al Arabia Examination had 522,632 participants last year, and this year, with an additional 72,151 students, the total number of participants in the annual examinations is 594,784.

In the final year of Dars Nizami, 12,917 male students and 25,203 female students are taking part in the MA exam.