Open Menu

Over 3,200 Exam Centers Set Up As 594,784 Students Gear Up For Al Arabiya Pakistan Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Over 3,200 exam centers set up as 594,784 students gear up for Al Arabiya Pakistan Exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Over 594,000 students are set to participate in the annual exams of the Wafaq Al Madaris Al Arabiya Pakistan, starting this Monday, across 3,207 examination centres nationwide.

The spokesperson for the Wafaq Al Madaris Al Arabiya Pakistan mentioned that approximately 18,971 teachers and educators will oversee the examination centres.

According to the spokesman, there has been a notable increase in the number of candidates for the annual examinations of religious Madaris, with a growing participation of professionals and individuals from diverse backgrounds each day.

The Wafaq Al Madaris Al Arabia Examination had 522,632 participants last year, and this year, with an additional 72,151 students, the total number of participants in the annual examinations is 594,784.

In the final year of Dars Nizami, 12,917 male students and 25,203 female students are taking part in the MA exam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Male From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

13 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

22 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

22 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

22 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

23 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

23 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

23 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

23 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

23 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

23 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan