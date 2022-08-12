Over 32,000 tourists visit various destinations in one-day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The tourist influx at scenic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was on rise as around 32,905 people from across the country visited various destinations in one day to enjoy the pleasant weather.

According to statistics issued daily by KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) revealed that Galiyat attracted tourists, Kaghan, Naran, 11,430, Malam Jabba , 7,350, Chitral Lower 1,520, Chitral Upper105, Dir Upper 1,500 and Galiyat fascinated 11,000 tourists. Under the KITE Project, 4 integrated tourism zones were established in the province including Tandiani, Mankyal, Ghanol and Madakalasht, said that Programme Director KITE Tauseef Khalid.

He said that the master planning of integrated tourism zones will promote sustainable tourism via effective management, adding that hotel industry was doing a good business due to rise in summer tourism.