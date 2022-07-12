UrduPoint.com

Over 32,000 Vehicles Entered Murree During Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Over 32,000 vehicles entered Murree during Eid holidays

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :32,000 vehicles entered Murree and 28,128 exited during Eid ul Azha holidays, showed the data compiled by Traffic office of Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, CTP Rawalpindi under a special traffic plan, chalked out for Murree had deployed 360 Wardens and Traffic officers on Eid ul Azha.

Traffic police personnel were deployed to maintain traffic for the convenience of tourists, he added.

The CTP had finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room to facilitate the tourists and monitor the traffic situation in Murree.

He told that all out efforts were made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the tourists adding, in view of the security of the visitors, special traffic arrangements were made.

Traffic wardens were directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief, he said and informed that CTP utilized all available resources to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree.

He said that Murree has parking capacity of 3500 vehicles and as per the directives of the district administration, maximum 8000 vehicles were allowed to enter into Murree on daily basis.

1380 tourists were provided help and assistance while nearly 13000 awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the visitors.

Special counting and checking pickets were also set up at entry and exit points of Murree, he added.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters were dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators were sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

Despite being a two-way and narrow roads, there was no traffic problem on any of Murree's highways, he added and urged the drivers to avoid overtaking while driving.

A special desk and helpline had also been set up for the convenience of tourists, he added.

Related Topics

Police Murree Holidays Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.