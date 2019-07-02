UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 321,000 To Benefit From Health Cards

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Over 321,000 to benefit from health cards

Over 321,000 persons would be given health cards through 30 centers set up across the district here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) -:Over 321,000 persons would be given health cards through 30 centers set up across the district here.

It was informed in a meeting organized regarding health cards distribution with Amir Khatak, deputy commissioner in the chair Tuesday.

DHO Dr Zafar Abbas,incharge health card Punjab Muhammmad Imran among other senior health officers were also present in the meeting.

As many as twenty centers would be set up in Multan, five in tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala and five in Shujabad,DC said in the meeting, In Multan, cards would be offered from Laeeq Rafique hospital, Aziz hospital, Ali General hospital, Bukhtawar Ameen hospital, CPIC hospital and South Punjab Clinic and hospital,he said.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Shujabad From

Recent Stories

Russia's Novatek Says Ready to Consider LNG Suppli ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Calls on EU to Make INSTEX Efficient Mechan ..

9 minutes ago

Senior Turkish Lawmaker Rejects EU Threat of Sanct ..

9 minutes ago

Constitutional Commission to Gather in Sept If Syr ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC+ Countries Agree 9-Month Extension for Oil Ou ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC+ Working to Determine Metrics for Calculating ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.