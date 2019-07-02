Over 321,000 to benefit from health cards

Over 321,000 persons would be given health cards through 30 centers set up across the district here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) -:Over 321,000 persons would be given health cards through 30 centers set up across the district here.

It was informed in a meeting organized regarding health cards distribution with Amir Khatak, deputy commissioner in the chair Tuesday.

DHO Dr Zafar Abbas,incharge health card Punjab Muhammmad Imran among other senior health officers were also present in the meeting.

As many as twenty centers would be set up in Multan, five in tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala and five in Shujabad,DC said in the meeting, In Multan, cards would be offered from Laeeq Rafique hospital, Aziz hospital, Ali General hospital, Bukhtawar Ameen hospital, CPIC hospital and South Punjab Clinic and hospital,he said.