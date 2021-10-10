Over 3.27m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3.327 million (3,276,800) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 2,359,984 citizens had been given the first dose while 864,535 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 29,758 health workers were also given the first dose while 22,523 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 279,420 first doses and 186,280 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said timing of these vaccination centers was 8a.m. to 8p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.